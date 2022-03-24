$0.45 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

PAGP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 1,690,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,628. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

