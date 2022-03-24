AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,006. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.