Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.44.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,801. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

