Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $705.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,199.06. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

