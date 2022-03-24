European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

