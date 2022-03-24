European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.