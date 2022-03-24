The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,346. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

