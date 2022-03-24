Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXXY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nexi stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Nexi has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

