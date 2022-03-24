$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. ASGN reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $115.68. 126,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,080. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

