Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 1,521,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,381. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

