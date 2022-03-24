yAxis (YAXIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,443.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $254,744.99 and $17,443.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07030419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.60 or 0.99875832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044658 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

