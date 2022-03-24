New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,609 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

