New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $40,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

