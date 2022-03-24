Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $46,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

