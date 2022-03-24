New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,206,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,193. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

