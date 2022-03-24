Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.61

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

