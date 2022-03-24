SelfKey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.28 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $40.28 million and $14.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

