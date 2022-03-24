Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 718,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

