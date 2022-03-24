Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 1,185,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,883. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.