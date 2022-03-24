New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 215 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $48,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $325.41. 496,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.82 and a 200-day moving average of $339.79. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $268.91 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.