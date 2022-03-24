New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $52,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 936,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.