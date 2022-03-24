Sentinel Price Tops $0.0047 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Sentinel has a market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,237,616,918 coins and its circulating supply is 7,588,718,382 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

