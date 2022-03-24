Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $56,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.26. 794,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

