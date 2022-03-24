Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of MKFG remained flat at $$4.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,360. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

