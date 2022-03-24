TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 18.1% This Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $163,840.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 389.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,228,599,812 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

