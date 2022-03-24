Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00197811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00437597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

