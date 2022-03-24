Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60.

Shares of TSE:BLDP traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.38. 1,156,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,913. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.70. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.68 and a 12-month high of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

