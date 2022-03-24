iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

XMV stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.51. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.33. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$32.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86.

Get iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.