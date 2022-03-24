$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $736.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18,327.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

SITE traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $167.26. 372,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

