New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $49,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

