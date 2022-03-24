New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,864 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $112,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $432.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $436.28. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

