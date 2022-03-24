Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $142,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $281.08. 1,512,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,999. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

