Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $142,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $281.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,999. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.