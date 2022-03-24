S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $124,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.29.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.80 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

