Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,362.22

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Arqma has a market cap of $481,362.22 and $1,472.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.26 or 0.07061099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00287369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.85 or 0.00833785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00108642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.56 or 0.00463933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00440615 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,785,274 coins and its circulating supply is 12,740,731 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

