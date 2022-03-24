Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the lowest is $198.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $77.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $775.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 1,028,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

