CryptoTycoon (CTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,052.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 4% lower against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $779,733.63 and $124,052.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $5.76 or 0.00013134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00036522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00112222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 899,533 coins and its circulating supply is 135,303 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.