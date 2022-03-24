$914.64 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to announce $914.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $932.60 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD traded up $8.37 on Friday, hitting $241.37. 1,095,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,659. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a 12 month low of $185.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $293,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

