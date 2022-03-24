New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,298 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $165,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,521,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 3,603,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

