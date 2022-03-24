New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 85,967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,967 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

