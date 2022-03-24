Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 188,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

