Comparing ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.91 ThredUp Competitors $16.52 billion $908.67 million 100.51

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -25.09% -14.95% ThredUp Competitors -7.89% -3.25% -1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 276 1228 3344 61 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 153.58%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 35.30%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

