Comparing ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.91
|ThredUp Competitors
|$16.52 billion
|$908.67 million
|100.51
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-25.09%
|-14.95%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-7.89%
|-3.25%
|-1.53%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|276
|1228
|3344
|61
|2.65
ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 153.58%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 35.30%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
