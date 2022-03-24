New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $262,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 13,532,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.