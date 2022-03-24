Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 2,861,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.