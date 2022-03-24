$2.95 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOGGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the lowest is $2.51. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $15.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $14.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.01. 2,926,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,890. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

