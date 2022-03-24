MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 492,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

