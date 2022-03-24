Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $371,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.35. 2,481,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,881. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

