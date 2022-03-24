New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $287,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,416,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.