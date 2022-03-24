scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.43). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

SCPH traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 61,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,265. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

