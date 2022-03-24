Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.73). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,330,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,126,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

