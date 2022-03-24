Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 161,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

